Edmonton Elks trade veteran OL Collin Kelly to the Tiger-Cats

The Edmonton Elks on Monday made a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, sending American veteran offensive lineman Collin Kelly to the Tiger-Cats in exchange for a seventh round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Kelly was in his sixth season in green and gold and eighth season overall in the CFL. The 32 year-old played 49 games with Edmonton, starting in all of the games he played from 2016 to 2022. He missed the entire 2021 season with a torn pectoral muscle.

The Elks also added two players to their active roster in Canadian linebacker Enock Makanzo and American receiver Raphael Leonard. Makanzo was the Elks fourth overall selection in the 2022 CFL draft and played the opening game of the season, recording four defensive tackles against the B.C. Lions. Leonard was on the Elks practice roster; he caught three passes for 48 yards in two pre-season games.

The Elks released five players on Monday: receiver Jalin Marshall, defensive back Matt Elam, defensive back Malik Sonnier, defensive back Ethan Makonzo and quarterback/fullback Mike Beaudry.

Marshall played in Week 1 against the Lions catching one pass for 16 yards and recording 149 combined return yards. In three games, Elam recorded 10 defensive tackles.

The Elks visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Canada Day this Friday. You can hear the game on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 4 p.m. with the opening kick-off at 5:30 p.m. from Tim Hortons Field.

