Citing neighbourhood impacts, BC Hydro implements parking pass at Buntzen Lake

Send this page to someone via email

As summer gets into full swing, BC Hydro has announced a new, free parking pass system will be implemented at Buntzen Lake.

Beginning Monday, visitors must book a parking spot on the utility’s website — a measure to calm traffic at what it describes as a “very busy” recreational area, located in a small village.

“On busy days, high traffic volume blocks the main access road, Sunnyside Drive for residents and emergency vehicles in the Village of Anmore,” BC Hydro says on its website.

“We’re testing a new parking pass to help alleviate congestion and ensure everyone can access our recreation area safely.”

Reservations can be made at 12 a.m. one day in advance of a planned visit and are non-transferrable.

Story continues below advertisement

Buntzen Lake is a reservoir located north of Port Moody, B.C. It is 4.8 kilometres long and covers an area of 182 hectares, with more than a dozen hiking and mountain bike trails.

Visitors can book a morning, afternoon or all-day parking pass, and must arrive at the parking lot at least 30 minutes before the end of their timeslot in order to enter and depart the lot on time.

3:44 B.C. doctors can now prescribe Parks Canada pass to patients B.C. doctors can now prescribe Parks Canada pass to patients – Feb 1, 2022

Morning passes are valid between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., afternoon passes are valid from 2 p.m. until the park closes, and all-day passes work any time of day.

Staff will be on-site to check parking passes, according to BC Hydro’s website, and passes should be printed or saved on cell phones in advance.

Drop-offs and pick-ups in lieu of reservations won’t be allowed, the utility adds, as they cause lineups and prevent emergency access to the park.

Advertisement