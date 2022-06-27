Employee stabbed ‘multiple times’ during hold-up at Toronto bank: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An employee has been stabbed “multiple times” during a hold up at a bank in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area just before 1 p.m.

Police said a man allegedly jumped the counter, armed with a knife.

According to police, the employee was stabbed “multiple times.”

Police are searching for a male suspect who was seen wearing red shoes, dark blue jeans, a red hoodie, a dark coat with white stripes and a white collar, a white mask and a yellow toque.

Officers said he was carrying a black backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Paramedics said one man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

HOLD UP:

Spadina Av + Dundas St W

* 12:57 pm *

– In a banking institution

– Man has jumped the counter

– He is armed with a knife

– Bank employee has been stabbed multiple times

– Unknown how serious

– Suspect wearing a red hoodie has fled#GO1220443

^dh pic.twitter.com/xUYdncYa1A — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 27, 2022