Employee stabbed ‘multiple times’ during hold-up at Toronto bank: police

An employee has been stabbed “multiple times” during a hold up at a bank in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area just before 1 p.m.
Police said a man allegedly jumped the counter, armed with a knife.
According to police, the employee was stabbed “multiple times.”
Police are searching for a male suspect who was seen wearing red shoes, dark blue jeans, a red hoodie, a dark coat with white stripes and a white collar, a white mask and a yellow toque.
Officers said he was carrying a black backpack.
Toronto Paramedics said one man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
