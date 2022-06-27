Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Employee stabbed ‘multiple times’ during hold-up at Toronto bank: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 2:08 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

An employee has been stabbed “multiple times” during a hold up at a bank in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area just before 1 p.m.

Police said a man allegedly jumped the counter, armed with a knife.

Read more: Stolen SUV involved in 3 Whitby crashes following pursuit, suspect arrested: police

According to police, the employee was stabbed “multiple times.”

Police are searching for a male suspect who was seen wearing red shoes, dark blue jeans, a red hoodie, a dark coat with white stripes and a white collar, a white mask and a yellow toque.

Trending Stories

Officers said he was carrying a black backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Paramedics said one man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagStabbing tagDundas Street tagSpadina Avenue tagbank hold up tagbank hold up toronto tagbank stabbing tagstabbing bank toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers