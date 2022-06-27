Estimated $600K damaged pegged to London, Ont. townhouse fire

Send this page to someone via email

The damage from a residential house fire in northwest London, Ont., is estimated at $600,000, according to fire officials.

On Sunday morning, an exterior fire was reported at the back of a townhouse complex at 555 Lawson Rd.

According to officials, a resident with mobility issues was able to evacuate the home along with neighbouring units.

No injuries were reported.

“We were able to contain the fire quite quickly,” said deputy platoon chief Colin Shewell. “But we did continue to be on scene until about midafternoon on Sunday, just extinguishing some hotspots as well as looking for any extension in the attic area that was over top of the two units.”

Fire crews made quick work of a townhouse fire at 555 Lawson this am. Crews encountered 2- 7.5 kg propane tanks that were venting and in the fire at rear of townhouse. No injuries and crews ventilating are clearing. Fire Investigator on scene #ldnont ^cs pic.twitter.com/L08keiP6bj — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) June 26, 2022

While investigating, crews uncovered two 7.5 kg propane tanks venting in the rear end of the house, close to where the fire was located.

However, Shewell said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“All fires are considered suspicious until proven otherwise,” Shewell said. “We did reach out to the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office for some direction, but they did not attend due to the dollar loss.”

The investigation is ongoing.