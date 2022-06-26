Peguis First Nation declares state of emergency over flooding for second time this year

Heavy rainfall this past week pushed flood waters over river banks and up to properties on Peguis First Nation, and they’ve declared another state of emergency.
“People are fatigued and frustrated,” said Chief Glenn Hudson.
This will be the second state of emergency this year for Peguis, as the community is still grappling with damage and evacuations from flooding earlier this spring.
Around 1900 people still remain evacuated due to flood damage, and around 80 of those were this past week, according to Hudson.
Hudson says his community needs the federal and provincial governments to step up and help create long-term solutions.
“We want to have our summer break just like every other Manitoban and Canadian out there,” said Hudson. “We aren’t’ going to be able to enjoy anything unless we get that long term flood mitigation. That’s something we deserve as First Nations people.”
