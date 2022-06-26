Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Peguis First Nation declares state of emergency over flooding for second time this year

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted June 26, 2022 6:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Clean up begins in Peguis as floodwaters recede' Clean up begins in Peguis as floodwaters recede
Floodwaters have now receded in Manitoba's Interlake, but the damage is extensive. Evacuees from Peguis First Nation are now starting to head back home to help with the clean up. And as Brittany Greenslade reports, many are shocked at what they are seeing. – May 26, 2022

Heavy rainfall this past week pushed flood waters over river banks and up to properties on Peguis First Nation, and they’ve declared another state of emergency.

“People are fatigued and frustrated,” said Chief Glenn Hudson.

Read more: Worst flood in Peguis First Nation history has leaders seeking federal aid

This will be the second state of emergency this year for Peguis, as the community is still grappling with damage and evacuations from flooding earlier this spring.

Around 1900 people still remain evacuated due to flood damage, and around 80 of those were this past week, according to Hudson.

Trending Stories
President and founder of Save A Dog Network, Katie Powell gets a kiss from a dog after bringing bags of dog food by canoe to stranded homes during flooding in Peguis First Nation, Man., Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Dozens of experts advising the government on the best way to adapt to the reality of climate change say we need to do more to prepare infrastructure for the threats of extreme weather and get faster to help Canadians recover when their lives and livelihoods are threatened by floods, fires and major storms.THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski View image in full screen
President and founder of Save A Dog Network, Katie Powell gets a kiss from a dog after bringing bags of dog food by canoe to stranded homes during flooding in Peguis First Nation, Man., Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Dozens of experts advising the government on the best way to adapt to the reality of climate change say we need to do more to prepare infrastructure for the threats of extreme weather and get faster to help Canadians recover when their lives and livelihoods are threatened by floods, fires and major storms.THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski.

Hudson says his community needs the federal and provincial governments to step up and help create long-term solutions.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to have our summer break just like every other Manitoban and Canadian out there,” said Hudson. “We aren’t’ going to be able to enjoy anything unless we get that long term flood mitigation. That’s something we deserve as First Nations people.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flood tagState Of Emergency tagFlood watch tagFlood Mitigation tagPeguis First Nation tagmb flood tagFlood Evacuations tagManitoba flood watch tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers