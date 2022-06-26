Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Outrage over decision to end U.S. rights to abortion fuels protests in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2022 3:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Overturning of Roe v. Wade was decades in the making' Overturning of Roe v. Wade was decades in the making

Canadians are taking to the streets this weekend, including in several cities across Quebec on Sunday, to denounce the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the law that provided the constitutional right to abortion for almost 50 years.

READ MORE: Canada faces struggles to become abortion safe haven after Roe v. Wade ruling: experts

The Quebec Federation of Planned Parenthood is inviting people to meet outside courthouses in Montreal, Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Rimouski and Trois-Rivières, while other protests have taken place across the country since the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was announced on Friday.

13
People take part in a protest to denounce the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn the law that provided the constitutional right to abortion for almost 50 years, in Montreal, Sunday, June 26, 2022. View image in gallery mode
People take part in a protest to denounce the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn the law that provided the constitutional right to abortion for almost 50 years, in Montreal, Sunday, June 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
23
People take part in a protest to denounce the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn the law that provided the constitutional right to abortion for almost 50 years, in Montreal, Sunday, June 26, 2022. View image in gallery mode
People take part in a protest to denounce the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn the law that provided the constitutional right to abortion for almost 50 years, in Montreal, Sunday, June 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
33
People take part in a protest to denounce the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn the law that provided the constitutional right to abortion for almost 50 years, in Montreal, Sunday, June 26, 2022. View image in gallery mode
People take part in a protest to denounce the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn the law that provided the constitutional right to abortion for almost 50 years, in Montreal, Sunday, June 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec federation coordinator Jess Legault says overturning a right to abortion is worrying and enraging for women’s rights and safety.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

She says although such rights can’t be threatened the same way in Canada as abortion is a legal medical procedure, she fears the U.S. decision will fuel the rise of pro-life groups and feed into disinformation around the practice.

READ MORE: Abortion rights advocates and opponents seeks next step after Roe v. Wade overturn

Legault says the federation doesn’t advocate for abortion for all, but rather for the right to have options and access to safe clinics.

11
People take part in a protest to denounce the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn the law that provided the constitutional right to abortion for almost 50 years, in Montreal, Sunday, June 26, 2022. View image in gallery mode
People take part in a protest to denounce the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn the law that provided the constitutional right to abortion for almost 50 years, in Montreal, Sunday, June 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Martha Paynter, chair of Halifax-based reproductive justice organization Wellness Within, says the publicity arising from the decision is an opportunity to communicate to patients about options where they live and to press government for more funding for reproductive and sexual health.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Overturning of Roe v. Wade was decades in the making' Overturning of Roe v. Wade was decades in the making

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec tagMontreal tagCanada tagUS tagProtests tagSupreme Court tagAbortion tagWomen's Rights tagMarch tagAbortion Rights tagDemonstration tagPlanned Parenthood tagrights tagruling tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers