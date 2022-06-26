Menu

Heat warning issued for Metro Vancouver, first hot stretch of summer

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 26, 2022 1:24 pm
People play beach volleyball at Spanish Banks Beach in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, July 19, 2020. View image in full screen
People play beach volleyball at Spanish Banks Beach in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, July 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Metro Vancouver for the first hot stretch of the summer.

The warning issued Sunday is in place until Monday for Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, the North Shore, Coquitlam Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta.

Read more: As heat waves get hotter, experts warn against becoming ‘air conditioned society’

The Fraser Valley is expected to reach “heat warning criteria” with daytime highs close to 34 C and an overnight low in the high teens.

The remaining regions can expect daytime highs in the low 30s C and overnight lows also in the low to mid-teens.

With hotter weather, Environment Canada is reminding residents that the risk of heat-related illness increases.

Read more: Heat warning continues for Toronto, Windsor as temperatures hit 30s

Environment Canada said there will be some relief next week as temperatures are expected to return to near normal.

Meanwhile, warmer temperatures also mean an increase in snowmelt, snowpack instability and stream flows due to run-off.

Although heat is expected, bodies of water are still cool for this time of year and may pose a risk of hypothermia.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: June 25' B.C. evening weather forecast: June 25
B.C. evening weather forecast: June 25
