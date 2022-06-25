Richmond police asking public to help locate missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who’s been missing for more than a week.

Mohammed Batapa Hamada was reportedly last seen in the 7000 block of Westminster Highway on June 18, 2022.

Police say they are very concerned for Hamada’s health and well-being.

He is described as 25-years-old, 5-foot-9, 181 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray jacket with a blue shirt and brown pants.

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact Richmond RCMP or BC Crime Stoppers.

