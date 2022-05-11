Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking at several missing persons cases as work to ID girl found in Toronto dumpster continues

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 3:34 pm
A photo of the dumpster at the construction site. View image in full screen
A photo of the dumpster at the construction site. Catherine McDonald / Global News

Police said they are looking at several missing persons cases as officers work to identify a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster outside of a Toronto home last week.

Speaking at an unrelated press conference on Wednesday, Toronto police Insp. Hank Idsinga told reporters the force is looking into several known missing persons cases in the GTA and from across the country to identify the child who was found inside the dumpster outside of a vacant home in the Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue area on May 2.

Police have estimated the girl was between four and seven years old, and say she could have been dead since sometime in 2021.

Read more: Human remains of little girl found in Toronto dumpster, possibly dead since last year

Speaking at a press conference last week, Toronto Police Det. Sgt. Renee Foley, said the girl is described as three-feet-six-inches tall with a thin build. She had all of her teeth.

Story continues below advertisement

Foley said the girl had black, curly hair that was sectioned into four short ponytails, two of which were braided and secured with black and blue elastic bands.

She is described as Black, of African or mixed-African decent, Foley said.

Click to play video: 'Investigation continues after human remains found in Toronto' Investigation continues after human remains found in Toronto
Investigation continues after human remains found in Toronto

On Wednesday, Idsinga said the investigation has been going “full steam ahead.”

Trending Stories

He said police have sought assistance from the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre who are “doing a lot of digging through missing persons occurrences.”

“Our forensic folks went through the residence where that dumpster was with a fine tooth comb,” he said. “We’re getting lots of tips, we could always use more tips.”

He said the force has “a couple missing person occurrences that we’re still looking at.”

Story continues below advertisement

“But to make that definitive match — it’s gonna take quite a bit of work as you as you can imagine,” he said.

Idsinga said the force is looking at “several” missing persons occurrences from across the country.

“And there’s several in the GTA that we’re definitely looking at,” he said.

Read more: Human remains found in Toronto dumpster could be child or infant, sources say

Idsinga said the Office of Forensic Pathology is “still working on the remains” to help determine the timeline and contributing factors to the girl’s death.

“We’ve got an awful lot of people working on this, and I’m pretty confident that we’ll come up with some answers,” he said.

Idsinga urged anyone with information to contact police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagHomicide tagTPS taghuman remains found tagHank Idsinga tagToronto police homicide tagDale Avenue tagCastle Frank Road tagbody found in dumpster taghuman remains found in dumpster tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers