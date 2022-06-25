Southern Chiefs sign deal with province to create First Nation health authority

Manitoba’s Southern Chiefs’ Organization has signed a deal with the province to create a southern First Nation health authority that will launch later this year.
Grand Chief Jerry Daniels says the deal will apply to 34 member bands.
Read more: Southern Chiefs looking at 36 months for Hudson’s Bay building development, grand chief says
An agreement-in-principle will establish the relationships and priorities for the First Nations and formalize the commitment of the chiefs as well as the provincial and federal governments to work together.
Trending Stories
The chiefs have already said culturally appropriate primary care, improved mental health services, enhanced elder care, traditional healing and local access will be important goals.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Comments