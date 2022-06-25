Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Southern Chiefs sign deal with province to create First Nation health authority

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2022 6:28 pm
Click to play video: 'SCO says it’s planning blockades across Manitoba' SCO says it’s planning blockades across Manitoba
Southern Chiefs Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels speaks to media after announcing the organization plans to block road access at major arteries in and out of Manitoba in March – Feb 21, 2020

Manitoba’s Southern Chiefs’ Organization has signed a deal with the province to create a southern First Nation health authority that will launch later this year.

Grand Chief Jerry Daniels says the deal will apply to 34 member bands.

Read more: Southern Chiefs looking at 36 months for Hudson’s Bay building development, grand chief says

An agreement-in-principle will establish the relationships and priorities for the First Nations and formalize the commitment of the chiefs as well as the provincial and federal governments to work together.

Trending Stories
Southern Chiefs’ Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels says some contractors aren’t facing consequences for making mistakes on projects on First Nations and that the federal government should intervene. View image in full screen
Southern Chiefs’ Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels says some contractors aren’t facing consequences for making mistakes on projects on First Nations and that the federal government should intervene. Southern Chiefs' Organization

The chiefs have already said culturally appropriate primary care, improved mental health services, enhanced elder care, traditional healing and local access will be important goals.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Manitoba Government tagProvince of Manitoba tagSouthern Chiefs Organization tagJerry Daniels taggrand chief tagSCO tagSouthern First Nation health authority tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers