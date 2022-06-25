Saskatoon Folkfest making a comeback in August

Saskatoon folks mark your calendars for Aug 18, 19 and 20.

After two years of virtual celebrations the Saskatoon Folkfest is gearing up to return in person.

“We’re really excited to come back and we’re delighted that ten of our pavilions were able to join us, given the impact of COVID on our sector in the last couple of years. We’re really thrilled that we’re able to move forward with the festival of returning to in-person, to be able to bring that that multicultural spirit back to the city again,” she said.

There will be live performances by many musicians, artists and dancers including Kumin Tang folk dance ensemble who are Filipino, Kiela LATINA who is representing Mexico and Central America, Saskatoon Highland Dance Association and Saskatoon Living Sky Taiko. More details will be added to the line up as the event gets closer.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: National Indigenous Peoples Day events return to Regina after 2 years

This year the organizers will have ten different pavilions participating, three are going to be standalone and the rest will be in a collaborative format.

“We’ve opened it wide to the community or cultures who haven’t previously been a representative for us to be able to participate in any smaller capacity,” said Terresa Strohan executive director of Saskatoon Folkfest.

Strohan added that they have six venues across Saskatoon, the festival opens Aug. 18 and goes on until Aug 20. There is bus transportation available to all pavilions and the e-passport gives people unlimited admission over the three days including transit.

There will be the Indian and Meti Pavilion at the Saskatoon Indian Native Friendship Center and the Irish Pavilion at the New China Curling Club Prairieland Park. There is also going to be a Ukrainian pavilion, one for Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Nepal, Japan along with guest performances from Scottish, German, Mexican and other performers.

Read more: Saskatoon Pride Parade back after two years

The festival has moved to online ticketing for the first time in 40 years. People will need to purchase an e-passport online and the organizers want to communicate to the patrons that the e-passports will go to sale early in July. They are encouraging people to stay up to date with information on their website and social media.

Story continues below advertisement

“What folkfest has been known for since 1980 is just creating an environment where communities can come together and celebrate with pride, their culture and share their neighbors culture and our hope with international places that we’re going to be able to include more cultures,” Strohan said.