Motorcycle rider dies in Etobicoke crash: police

A motorcycle rider died after a collision in Toronto Friday night.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a crash took place in the area of Albion Road and Westmore Drive at around 10:12 p.m.

Police said there were reports a biker had been struck by a vehicle. The driver remained on scene, police said.

In an update, police said the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police are appealing to anyone with information, including those with dashcam footage, to come forward and assist their their investigation.

