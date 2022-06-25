Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Motorcycle rider dies in Etobicoke crash: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 25, 2022 3:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Man seriously injured in golf cart collision' Man seriously injured in golf cart collision
RELATED: Toronto Police is investigating after a man driving a golf cart across Islington Avenue in Toronto was struck by another vehicle. Global News has learned the man was working for the RBC Canadian Open when he was struck. Morganne Campbell reports – May 20, 2022

A motorcycle rider died after a collision in Toronto Friday night.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a crash took place in the area of Albion Road and Westmore Drive at around 10:12 p.m.

Police said there were reports a biker had been struck by a vehicle. The driver remained on scene, police said.

Read more: Driver arrested for impaired driving after Church Street collision: police

In an update, police said the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Trending Stories

Police are appealing to anyone with information, including those with dashcam footage, to come forward and assist their their investigation.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagEtobicoke tagToronto traffic tagMotorcycle Crash tagTPS tagAlbion Road tagWestmore Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers