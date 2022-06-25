Menu

Crime

RCMP release surveillance photos of alleged N.B. lawn equipment theft

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted June 25, 2022 1:33 pm
New Brunswick RCMP are looking for two individuals after lawn equipment was allegedly stolen from a property in Norton, N.B.

Police said in a Friday release that a theft was reported on June 7 that reportedly occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning.

The stolen items included two yellow Cub Cadet Ride-On Lawn Tractors and an orange Kubota snow blower attachment, according to the release.

Read more: RCMP union alleges major recruitment issues amid rural community complaints in N.B.

According to security footage, two individuals used a moving truck to obtain the items.

The Hampton RCMP is releasing surveillance video photos of the two persons of interest, in hopes that someone from the public may recognize the individuals, according to a release.

“The first suspect was wearing a ball cap and a trench coat. The second suspect was wearing a hat and a dark hoodie,” the release read.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

