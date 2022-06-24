Menu

Canada

Hamilton Bulldogs beat Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 to reach Memorial Cup semifinal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2022 9:47 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

Marco Costantini made 40 saves, Mason McTavish scored the deciding goal and the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 on Friday night to advance to the Memorial Cup semifinal game.

Shawinigan will face host Saint John on Saturday in the round-robin finale, with the winner advancing to the final and the loser to the semifinal.

Hamilton Bulldogs, from left to right, Patrick Thomas, Mason McTavish, and Ryan Winterton celebrate a goal in front of Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa during the third period of Memorial Cup hockey action in Saint John, N.B. on Friday, June 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

McTavish, drafted third overall by the Anaheim Ducks last year, gave Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton a 3-1 lead with 6:34 left.

READ MORE: Hamilton Bulldogs winless in 2 at Memorial Cup, dropping 3-2 decision to Shawinigan

Avery Hayes and Ryan Winterton had power-play goals for the Bulldogs in the first period. Hayes connected at 9:09 and Winterton with 3:13 left.

Jalen Luypen and Jake Neighbours scored in third for Western Hockey League champion Edmonton. Luypen cut it to 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 2:03 and Neighbours scored with 2:46 left.

Sebastian Cossa stopped 32 shots for the Oil Kings.

Hamilton finished 1-2 in round-robin play, rebounding from a 3-2 loss to Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Shawinigan on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Oil Kings defeat host Sea Dogs in overtime

Edmonton beat host Saint John 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night for its lone victory.

Canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event features the winners of the three major junior leagues and the host team.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
