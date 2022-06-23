Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Oil Kings defeat host Sea Dogs in overtime

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2022 12:02 am

Jaxsen Wiebe didn’t set the Western Hockey League on fire this season as a point producer.

The 202-pound, six-foot forward who only scored 10 times in 51 games with the Alberta squad was relied on to be a reliable role player for the talent-loaded Edmonton Oil Kings.

He picked a fine time to try out the spotlight.

Read more: Shawinigan Cataractes win 4-3 over Edmonton Oil Kings at Memorial Cup tournament

Wiebe recorded his first-ever hat trick on Wednesday night at TD Station, with the third goal at 8:05 of 3-on-3 overtime being the highlight as his Oil Kings defeated the host Saint John Sea Dogs 4-3 in a wild Memorial Cup affair.

Trending Stories

Carter Souch, who chipped in with two assists, had the other Edmonton goal. It was the second game in as many days for the WHL champions, who now have an overtime win and a loss on their national tournament resume.

Story continues below advertisement

Ravis Kristians Ansons, Josh Lawrence and William Dufour scored for the Sea Dogs, who were behind 2-0 in the first five minutes of the first period and led 3-2 by the 10-minute mark. The Sea Dogs now have a win and overtime loss in the round-robin standings.

The Sea Dogs outshot the Oil Kings 39-31 and both goalies were sharp, especially in the all-out track meet that was overtime. It was the first time in Memorial Cup history that teams played the 3-on-3 overtime format.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
WHL tagEdmonton Oil Kings tagMemorial Cup tagSaint John Sea Dogs tagOil Kings tagOil Kings Memorial Cup tagWHL Oil Kings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers