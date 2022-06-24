Calgary artists create colourful new outdoor roller rink

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians are getting a chance to enjoy a bright new experience as they mark the city’s grey and soggy first week of summer.

The opportunity also brings a chance to help struggling families.

It comes in the form of a new temporary outdoor roller rink in a parking area at Deerfoot City Mall.

Nicole Wee got a chance to try it out on Friday.

“Being outside on wheels, it’s great,” Wee said.

Artists connected with the cultural organization PARK are transforming the space with brightly-coloured paint.

“It’s all about that ’70s roller disco vibe,” artist Rachel Rivera said. “Lots of rainbow energy, lots of stars.”

The rink will open on Canada Day for three months of summer fun.

There’s no admission charge, but anyone who rents skates there will be helping Calgary kids enjoy experiences such as a day at the zoo or going to a summer camp.

All proceeds from rentals will be going to the Kids Up Front charitable agency, which provides experiences for families dealing with some tough challenges

“Children facing disability, poverty, a critical illness,” Kids Up Front executive director Nicky Nash said.

“It’s so important for these kids to get back into the community and start to just be a kid again and get these types of unique experiences with their families.”

Artists involved in the project said they are glad to have the chance to support those families.

“It’s just been a tough couple of years and we just need some fun together, to come together as a community,” artist Claire Ouchi said.

The rink will be open at Deerfoot City Mall until Sept. 30, 2022.

“It’s such a great connection because people can bring their families here, and by supporting this, it will also then provide an experience for our families,” Nash said.

Wee said skating at the rink is an experience she hopes many other Calgarians will get the chance to enjoy this summer.

“It’s great — the art itself and the roller-skating vibe,” Wee said.

“I love it. It just totally evokes the summer feel.”