After pandemic hiatus, Forest City ComiCon returns on Saturday

Forest City ComiCon is making a long-awaited return to London’s Centennial Hall this weekend following a two-year COVID-19 pandemic-imposed hiatus.

Artists, comic book fans, cosplayers and more will file into the downtown venue starting at 10 a.m. Saturday for the event, which runs until 6 p.m. The comic con, described by organizers as a “celebration of nerd and geek culture,” was first held in 2014.

“The show usually sees around 2,000 people out to the event. This year we’re tracking really, really strong,” said John Houghton, a board member with the comic con.

“There seems to be this really strong pent-up demand for events and Forest City ComiCon is going to certainly be one to keep an eye on this Saturday.”

Some of the offerings on tap, Houghton says, include artists, exhibitors, vendors, special panel presentations, a board game lounge and a Super Smash Brothers video game tournament.

Several special guests are also lined up, including David Nkyl, known for his work on Stargate: Atlantis and Arrow, who will be joining the show virtually via Skype, Houghton says.

“Mitch Markowitz, who’s from a cult classic show called The Hilarious House of Frightenstein. We’re looking forward to having them as both of our, sort of, primary guests,” he said.

“Also Adam Buckley, a primary guest as well. He runs the YouTube channel called A Dose of Buckley, which has had over 200 million views since 2009 … as well as Richard Comely, who was the creator of Captain Canuck.”

Tickets for the comic con run $20 each and can be purchased at the door or online, while a family value pass is $50. Children 12 and under can get into the comic con for free.

Those interested in taking part in the free cosplay contest can register on the day of the comic con and are asked to do so early. Cosplays will be showcased during an afternoon event at 4:30 p.m.

“The model that we’re using in terms of the interest that we’ve seen is showing that we’re going to have a really big day and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Houghton said.

“Comic con is all about getting together and seeing all those great costumes and meeting all those awesome guests and going through the exhibitor floor.”

More information can be found on the Forest City ComiCon website.