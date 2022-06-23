Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

London, Ont. to host 2022 Vanier Cup at Western Alumni Stadium

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted June 23, 2022 4:51 pm
From left to right: Western University sports and recreation director Christine Stapleton, London Mayor Ed Holder, London North Centre MPP Terence Kernaghan, U Sports chief sport officer Lisette Johnson-Stapley, Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall and Western president Alan Shepard. View image in full screen
From left to right: Western University sports and recreation director Christine Stapleton, London Mayor Ed Holder, London North Centre MPP Terence Kernaghan, U Sports chief sport officer Lisette Johnson-Stapley, Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall and Western president Alan Shepard. Andrew Graham / Global News

London, Ont., will have its first crack at hosting the Vanier Cup when the 57th edition of the U Sports football championship is held at Western University’s Alumni Stadium on Nov. 26, 2022.

Officials announced the move Thursday morning, which gives the reigning Western Mustangs their first chance ever to defend their Vanier crown in front of a home crowd.

Read more: Western captures Vanier Cup, defeating Saskatchewan 27-21

“Western has been so successful at football, Greg Marshall runs just a professional club, and Western was very interested in hosting,” said U Sports chief sport officer Lisette Johnson-Stapley.

“You’ve got a great football community, so it just made sense.”

Story continues below advertisement

For London Mayor Ed Holder, the move was a long time coming, especially after Toronto had so many opportunities to play host.

“I need to ask a question,” Holder told a crowd attending Thursday’s announcement. “So Toronto (41) times hosting the Vanier Cup, this is Western’s first time, what the hell?

“In the spirit of equity, I believe sincerely that the Vanier Cup has to be hosted in London … another 45 more times after this for a little bit of balance because we’re sure as hell a better football team, no offence to disrespect to my friends at U of T, I’m sure they would never take offence to that.”

Trending Stories

The hosting gig will also give the university a chance to show off the newly renovated Western Alumni Stadium, which seats more than 10,000 fans.

“We invested a lot of resources, a lot of money in making this facility new for the next generation,” Western president Alan Shepard said about the renovation, which took place last year.

“New field, new track, some new stadium seating and other amenities.”

The newly-renovated Western Alumni Stadium which received $5 million worth of upgrades last year. View image in full screen
The newly-renovated Western Alumni Stadium which received $5 million worth of upgrades last year. Andrew Graham / Global News

While Thursday’s announcement was a cause for celebration, Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall has no plans to crack open a bottle of champagne any time soon.

Story continues below advertisement

“To be able to play (the Vanier Cup) at home would be tremendous, but having said that, we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Marshall told Global News.

“We’ve got a good football team coming back, we’re very good offensively, we’re going to be a little young on the defensive line, but it’s going to be a tough road.

The Mustangs’ road to the Vanier Cup will kick off on Aug. 27 when they host the University of Guelph at Western Alumni Stadium.

The Vanier Cup, which pits the winners of the Mitchell Bowl against the winners of the Uteck Bowl, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. ET

Click to play video: 'Edmonton to host 2022 U Sports Men’s Basketball Championship' Edmonton to host 2022 U Sports Men’s Basketball Championship
Edmonton to host 2022 U Sports Men’s Basketball Championship – Mar 31, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagWestern University tagU Sports tagwestern mustangs tagVanier Cup tagUniversity football tagwestern alumni stadium tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers