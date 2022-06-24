Agreement reached in B.C. concrete truck drivers strike

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A deal has been reached in the strike involving hundreds of concrete truck drivers in the Lower Mainland.

It began in May.

The International Union of Operational Engineers says wages, long hours and excess overtime were all cited as concerns by members.

Both sides worked with a mediator who helped them reach a tentative agreement.

1:49 Concrete workers’ strike threatens Lower Mainland construction Concrete workers’ strike threatens Lower Mainland construction

The strike affected more than half of the construction projects in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, including major projects such as the Broadway Subway and Pattullo Bridge replacement.

Story continues below advertisement

The union said its members will be back to work Friday morning.