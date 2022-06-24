Menu

Economy

Agreement reached in B.C. concrete truck drivers strike

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 12:05 pm
A deal has been reached in the B.C. concrete strike. View image in full screen
A deal has been reached in the B.C. concrete strike. Global News

A deal has been reached in the strike involving hundreds of concrete truck drivers in the Lower Mainland.

It began in May.

The International Union of Operational Engineers says wages, long hours and excess overtime were all cited as concerns by members.

Both sides worked with a mediator who helped them reach a tentative agreement.

Read more: 'The ripple effect is huge': Concrete strike in Metro Vancouver threatens construction industry

Concrete workers' strike threatens Lower Mainland construction
Concrete workers’ strike threatens Lower Mainland construction

The strike affected more than half of the construction projects in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, including major projects such as the Broadway Subway and Pattullo Bridge replacement.

The union said its members will be back to work Friday morning.

