Brooks man charged with death 30-year-old woman

The RCMPM have charged a man with second-degree murder in Brooks.
On Wednesday around 11:37 a.m. police responded to reports from an apartment complex in Brooks of an unresponsive female.
Officers found 30-year-old Tamara Debbie Soosay of Brooks. She was deceased.
In a Friday news release, police say they charged Mat Bangoang Choap, 35, of Brooks with second-degree murder.
Trending Stories
Choap remains in custody and will appear in Medicine Hat Provincial court on June 27.
Parents concerned after child luring attempts in Cochrane
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments