Brooks man charged with death 30-year-old woman

The RCMPM have charged a man with second-degree murder in Brooks.

On Wednesday around 11:37 a.m. police responded to reports from an apartment complex in Brooks of an unresponsive female.

Officers found 30-year-old Tamara Debbie Soosay of Brooks. She was deceased.

In a Friday news release, police say they charged Mat Bangoang Choap, 35, of Brooks with second-degree murder.

Choap remains in custody and will appear in Medicine Hat Provincial court on June 27.

