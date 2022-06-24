Menu

Canada

Six First Nations chiefs call for end to New Brunswick commission on systemic racism

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2022 10:04 am
Click to play video: 'Protestors call for Aboriginal Affairs Minister’s resignation' Protestors call for Aboriginal Affairs Minister’s resignation
On National Indigenous Peoples Day, a small group of protestors gathered outside the Saint John constituency office of New Brunswick Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn. They say they want her to resign.

The six chiefs of New Brunswick’s Wolastoqey Nation are calling on Premier Blaine Higgs to scuttle his commission on systemic racism.

The call comes after an interim report was shelved and a policy advisor quit amid concerns over the commission’s independence.

Read more: New Brunswick chiefs release report, continue call for inquiry into systemic racism

In a statement issued today, the Wolastoqey chiefs say the premier will be wasting time and money if he allows the commission to continue.

The chiefs are calling for an Indigenous-led public inquiry into systemic racism.

Read more: Senior adviser to N.B. racism commissioner resigns, questions independence of office

Such an inquiry was recommended by commissioner Manju Varma’s interim report, which was released by the Mi’kmaq chiefs on Monday.

That report was shelved by the commission after a meeting in April in which Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn said he was concerned that the commissioner had not met with many government departments to learn of work that was underway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
