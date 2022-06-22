Menu

Canada

Senior adviser to N.B. racism commissioner resigns, questions independence of office

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2022 9:37 am
Click to play video: 'Protestors call for Aboriginal Affairs Minister’s resignation' Protestors call for Aboriginal Affairs Minister’s resignation
On National Indigenous Peoples Day, a small group of protestors gathered outside the Saint John constituency office of New Brunswick Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn. They say they want her to resign.

The senior policy adviser to New Brunswick’s commissioner on systemic racism has resigned, citing questions about the office’s independence from government.

Adviser Robert Tay-Burroughs published his resignation letter on social media Tuesday, saying he has been troubled “by the false pretences” under which the office was doing its work.

He says limits have been placed by “external forces” on what commissioner Manju Varma can say in her final report, expected in October.

Read more: New Brunswick chiefs release report, continue call for inquiry into systemic racism

The resignation came a day after Mi’kmaq chiefs released a draft interim report that Varma had prepared in April but had not released.

That draft report included a call for a public inquiry into racism in the justice system against Indigenous people.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn told reporters Monday that the government met with Varma in April but did not ask the commissioner to keep the interim report from the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
