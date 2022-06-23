Tornado warnings issued in Western Manitoba Thursday night

Several tornado warnings were issued in Western Manitoba Thursday night.
The areas of Russell-Binscarth, Onanole, Minnedosa, Shoal Lake, and Elphinstone were some of the communities under the warning.
A warning from Environment Canada called it a “dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation” and asked people to take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”
Several photos sent to Global News showed ominous clouds in the areas.
Trending Stories
Environment Canada hasn’t confirmed yet if any tornadoes touched down.
Winnipeg and most of southwestern Manitoba is under a severe thunderstorm watch.
Comments