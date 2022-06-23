Menu

Tornado warnings issued in Western Manitoba Thursday night

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 11:59 pm
A possible tornado southwest of Russell Thursday night. View image in full screen
A possible tornado southwest of Russell Thursday night. Credit: @PrairieChasers Braydon Morisseau

Several tornado warnings were issued in Western Manitoba Thursday night.

The areas of Russell-Binscarth, Onanole, Minnedosa, Shoal Lake, and Elphinstone were some of the communities under the warning.

A warning from Environment Canada called it a “dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation” and asked people to take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”

Ominous clouds in Binscarth, Manitoba Thursday night. View image in full screen
Ominous clouds in Binscarth, Manitoba Thursday night. Courtesy: Jordan Carruthers

Several photos sent to Global News showed ominous clouds in the areas.

Environment Canada hasn’t confirmed yet if any tornadoes touched down.

Winnipeg and most of southwestern Manitoba is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

 

 

 

 

