SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors draft Christian Koloko 33rd overall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2022 11:18 pm

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Christian Koloko is the newest member of the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto took the seven-foot-one centre 33rd overall in Thursday night’s NBA Draft. The Raptors had only one pick this year.

Koloko, from Douala, Cameroon, averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet makes difference on and off the court' Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet makes difference on and off the court
Story continues below advertisement

He was the 2021-22 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, and All-Pac-12 First Team choice.

Trending Stories

Toronto acquired the pick on Feb. 10 in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

Drew Eubanks, Thaddeus Young, and a 2022 second-round draft pick, originally belonging to the Detroit Pistons, were sent to Toronto in exchange for Goran Dragic and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick.

Scottie Barnes was selected fourth overall by the Raptors in last year’s draft, with Dalano Banton (46th) and David Johnson (47th) going to Toronto in the second round.

Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, becoming the third player in Raptors history to win NBA Rookie of the Year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagBasketball tagNBA tagNational Basketball Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers