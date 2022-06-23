Raptors draft Christian Koloko 33rd overall

Send this page to someone via email

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Christian Koloko is the newest member of the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto took the seven-foot-one centre 33rd overall in Thursday night’s NBA Draft. The Raptors had only one pick this year.

Koloko, from Douala, Cameroon, averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season.

He was the 2021-22 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, and All-Pac-12 First Team choice.

Toronto acquired the pick on Feb. 10 in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

Drew Eubanks, Thaddeus Young, and a 2022 second-round draft pick, originally belonging to the Detroit Pistons, were sent to Toronto in exchange for Goran Dragic and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick.

Scottie Barnes was selected fourth overall by the Raptors in last year’s draft, with Dalano Banton (46th) and David Johnson (47th) going to Toronto in the second round.

Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, becoming the third player in Raptors history to win NBA Rookie of the Year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.

