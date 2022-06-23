11 candidates now in race for mayor, but who’s expected to win?

Send this page to someone via email

So far, 11 candidates are in the race to be Winnipeg’s next mayor.

The latest is Glen Murray, who led the city from 1998 to 2004.

Political experts say he adds diversity to an already diverse list of candidates.

“Here is Glen Murray, who was the first openly gay mayor in North America,” said Chris Adams, political scientist from the U of M.

The current list of candidates includes:

Jenny Motkaluk

Don Woodstock

Christopher Clacio

Rick Shone

Scott Gillingham

Robert-Falcon Ouellette

Shaun Loney

Idris Ademuyiwa Adelakun

Rana Bokhari

Desmond Thomas

Glen Murray

Adams says indicators like advertising, support from credible names, and big donors, are just some things that will set the list of hopefuls apart. He said that information should start coming to light soon.

“I would say by the next week or so, we’ll have a sense of who the top three or four candidates there.”

Mayor Brian Bowman said Thursday afternoon he’s not endorsing any candidates so far, but, that may change closer to election day.