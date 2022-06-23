Elks hope to have 2 key offensive weapons back in lineup for Saturday

The Edmonton Elks have scored only 31 points in their first two games of the season. They face the Stampeders in Calgary on Saturday and the Elks hope to have two key pieces to their offence in their lineup back.

Receiver Derel Walker was a full participant in practice this week after missing last week’s 26-16 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders because of a hand/finger injury. Running back James Wilder Junior, who was limited on Wednesday with a shoulder issue, was able to practice full out on Thursday.

The news isn’t so good for starting right tackle Colin Kelly, who is out for Saturday with an ankle injury. Linebacker Brady Sheldon, who recorded eight defensive tackles against the Riders, won’t play because of a knee injury.

Arbuckle focused more on a win than facing former team

Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Nick Arbuckle will face his old team on Saturday in the Calgary Stampeders.

Arbuckle served as the backup to Bo Levi Mitchell, performing short-yardage duties during the Stampeders Grey Cup season of 2018. In 2019, Arbuckle started seven games for an injured Mitchell and passed for 2,103 yards throwing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Arbucle was then traded to the Ottawa Redblacks but never played for the franchise because of the pandemic. He signed with the Toronto Argonauts before the 2021 season and was traded to the Elks in mid-October.

Now, the 28 year old is coming full circle with a start against his former team in Calgary. Arbuckle says his focus is solely on helping the Elks to their first win of the 2022 season.

“I don’t really look too much ahead. I just try and focus on the week that we have coming,” Arbuckle said.

“Calgary is a really good football team and yeah, I was there for a really great couple of years in the beginning of my career.

“I have a lot of love for the players and coaches that are there. At the end of the day, it’s just more reasons to go out there and get a victory.”

Edmonton Elks quarterback Nick Arbuckle on facing his old team the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday

Arbuckle says there could be an interesting chess match take place on Saturday since he and some of the Stampeders defence know each other so well.

“It is advantageous just to understand them, having played against their defence and (defensive coordinator) Brent Monson for a couple of seasons,” Arbuckle said.

“They also have a lot of new faces, most of the defensive players who were there when I was are in Toronto now. It is a very different-looking defence for the most part but it’s going to be fun and challenging to go face guys who do know me and have figured out my tendencies when I was there.”

Kick-off on Saturday between the Elks and Stampeders from McMahon Stadium in Calgary will be at 5 p.m. 630 CHED will have live coverage of the game starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 3:30 p.m.

