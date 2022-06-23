Winnipeg Jets unveil 2022 Preseason Schedule.

The Winnipeg Jets will play a six-game exhibition schedule in preparation for the 2022-23 NHL regular season.
The Jets open their preseason on Sunday, September 25 with a visit to Rogers Place to take on the Edmonton Oilers in a 5 p.m. CT start.
Winnipeg hosts Ottawa two nights later on Tuesday, September 27, beginning at 7 p.m. at Canada Life Centre.
For the first time ever, the Jets will meet Montreal in exhibition play, when they take on the Canadiens at the Bell Centre in a 6 p.m. CT start on Thursday, September 29.
The second home game of the preseason is on Saturday, October 1 versus Edmonton. It will be special as the Dale Hawerchuk statue will be unveiled during a special ceremony in True North Square in advance of the 7 p.m. faceoff. Hawerchuk family members will be in attendance for that ceremony along with Jets Alumni and other special guests.
The exhibition schedule will conclude with a home and home series against Calgary on Wednesday, October 5 at Canada Life Centre (7 p.m.) and Friday, October 7 at Scotiabank Saddledome (8 p.m. CT)
All games will be broadcast on 680 CJOB with Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas calling the action.
The Jets 2022-23 regular season schedule is expected to be announced in the week leading up to or during the July 7-8 NHL entry draft in Montreal.
Comments