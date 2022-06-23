Menu

Crime

Manitoba man facing stunt driving charges in Ontario

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 5:04 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police patch. The Canadian Press file

A Manitoba driver is facing stunt driving charges in Ontario after a traffic stop Tuesday on Highway 11.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the 25-year-old man from Buffalo Point, Man., was arrested after police spotted an eastbound vehicle travelling faster than 170 km/h in a 60 zone.

Police said the charge of racing a motor vehicle, considered stunt driving, includes an automatic 14-day impoundment of the vehicle and a 30-day licence suspension for the driver.

After speaking with the man, OPP also laid a pair of impaired driving-related charges.

The accused will appear in a Rainy River, Ont. court this October.

