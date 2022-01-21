Manitoba RCMP officer charged for dangerous driving

Send this page to someone via email

An RCMP officer has been charged for dangerous driving following a collision that resulted in two individuals being severely injured.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the crash happened last September, when an on-duty cop was driving on the intersection of of highways 311 and 59 just after 6:30 p.m.

Following the incident, the IIU began their investigation and have since found reasonable grounds to believe there was an offence under the Criminal Code.

The IIU says Const. Jean Christophe Martin has been issued a summons to appear in provincial court in March for two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Details regarding the injured individuals were not provided.

