Crime

Manitoba RCMP officer charged for dangerous driving

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 4:35 pm
A Manitoba RCMP police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Manitoba RCMP police vehicle. Elisha Dacey/Global News

An RCMP officer has been charged for dangerous driving following a collision that resulted in two individuals being severely injured.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the crash happened last September, when an on-duty cop was driving on the intersection of of highways 311 and 59 just after 6:30 p.m.

Read more: Man charged after four people found dead near Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba

Following the incident, the IIU began their investigation and have since found reasonable grounds to believe there was an offence under the Criminal Code.

The IIU says Const. Jean Christophe Martin has been issued a summons to appear in provincial court in March for two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Details regarding the injured individuals were not provided.

