Manitoba RCMP will be providing more information Thursday morning about an ongoing investigation near the Canada-U.S. border.

Jane Maclatchy, Manitoba’s commanding officer, will speak to media from division headquarters in Winnipeg at 11:30 a.m.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

