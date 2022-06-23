What’s open and closed for Fête nationale in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Happy Fête nationale to one and all across Quebec.

It is bound to be a fun holiday weekend, with celebrations set to begin Thursday in Montreal.

Here is what is open and closed on Friday, June 24 in the city.

Services and city offices

The majority of City of Montreal offices and borough offices will be closed. Permit counters and Accès Montréal offices will also be off limits.

Meanwhile, the city’s 311 line will still be accessible from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday. Online services will also remain available, but requests will only be processed the following week.

Recycling and garbage collection will be maintained as usual for most of the city.

Ecocentres will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in accordance with the summer schedule.

The Montreal courthouse, as well as service counters and courtrooms, will all be closed this Friday. Digital services offered by the municipal court are maintained.

Public venues, sports facilities and libraries

The Biodôme, the Biosphere, the Botanical Garden, the Insectarium and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium are all open for the stat holiday. Plan on going? It’s recommended to buy tickets online ahead of time.

Sports facilities vary based on borough schedules. The city recommends contacting a facility or centre directly before heading out.

Libraries and cultural centres in Montreal will be closed on Friday.

Public markets and shopping

Looking for fresh fruit and veggies? The city’s public markets, including Atwater and Jean-Talon, are open for business.

The Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) says all of its outlets are closed Friday. Regular operating hours resume the following day.

The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC), which oversees the province’s government-run cannabis stores, will also be off limits. Online services will be maintained, but delivery and pickup will only pick up on Saturday.

Public transit

Taking the bus or Metro? The city’s public transit authority says to plan your trips. The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) says services are on a modified schedule for the holiday.

For exo trains, which operate in the Greater Montreal area, the schedule depends on the line. There is no service on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Candiac and Mascouche lines on Friday.

The Vaudreuil-Hudson and Saint-Jérôme lines will run on a weekend schedule for the stat holiday. Check all the details on the exo website.

The Réseau de transport de Longueuil says its buses will operate on a Sunday schedule. The 208 and 294 lines will not be available, though.

The Société de transport de Laval’s buses will also be running on a Sunday schedule this Friday.