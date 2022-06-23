Group of 8 from Toronto area wins $100K on Encore

Send this page to someone via email

A group of eight people from the Greater Toronto Area won $100,000 after deciding to play Encore on their Lotto Max ticket.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said Thursday that the group matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order for the April 1 Lotto Max draw, leading to the big prize.

The ticket was purchased at a Petro Canada on Stouffville Road in Gormley, Ont.

The group, which will share the prize, includes residents from Toronto, Thornhill, and Richmond Hill.

The OLG released a photo of Eric Cohen claiming the prize and holding a $100,000 cheque.

Encore can be played in conjunction with other lottery games for an extra $1, the OLG said.

