Canada

Group of 8 from Toronto area wins $100K on Encore

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 10:35 am
Eric Cohen was among a group of eight people from the GTA who won $100,000 on Encore. View image in full screen
Eric Cohen was among a group of eight people from the GTA who won $100,000 on Encore. OLG

A group of eight people from the Greater Toronto Area won $100,000 after deciding to play Encore on their Lotto Max ticket.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said Thursday that the group matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order for the April 1 Lotto Max draw, leading to the big prize.

The ticket was purchased at a Petro Canada on Stouffville Road in Gormley, Ont.

Read more: London, Ont. man takes home $11.2M Lotto 6-49 jackpot

The group, which will share the prize, includes residents from Toronto, Thornhill, and Richmond Hill.

The OLG released a photo of Eric Cohen claiming the prize and holding a $100,000 cheque.

Encore can be played in conjunction with other lottery games for an extra $1, the OLG said.

