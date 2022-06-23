Menu

Canada

$650K donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters Calgary to promote mentorship among youth

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 10:17 am
Big Brothers Big Sisters Calgary and Area AGM on June 22, 2022. View image in full screen
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area recieved its largest donation to date on June 22, 2022 to the amount of $650,000 from the Canadian Progress Clubs. Courtesy: Big Brothers Big Sisters Calgary and Area

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area received its single largest donation in the agency’s history, $650,000, on Wednesday.

The organization said the money will go toward matching more young people with mentors, assisting with staff supports, and creating more experiences for matches.

According to a news release, in 2019, 64 per cent of BBBS Calgary’s community program mentees had four or more childhood adversities, including mental illness, grief, and stress. That number has since grown to 86 per cent.

Former councillor makes big trek for Big Brothers Big Sisters Calgary
Former councillor makes big trek for Big Brothers Big Sisters Calgary – May 10, 2022

At its annual general meeting, Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) announced the donation by the Canadian Progress Club, a not-for-profit fellowship of charitable-minded Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement

“This donation from CPC is the latest in a long history of support, reminding us that mentoring is a cause worth investing in big. It sends a signal to the community about what mentoring means,” said Ken Lima-Coelho, president and CEO for BBBS of Calgary and Area.

“A healthy adult who wants to invest their time and energy into creating that relationship can be transformational.”

“It can literally train the brains of those kids and impact the opportunities they will seek in the future. This donation helps us do that.”

The CPC has donated more than $7 million to BBBS Calgary and Area to date.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Lethbridge & District seeing high demand for mentorship program
Big Brothers Big Sisters Lethbridge & District seeing high demand for mentorship program – May 27, 2022
