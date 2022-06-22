Father of 3 children killed by drunk driver Marco Muzzo tasered, charged day before death

Send this page to someone via email

The father of three children killed by a drunk driver in a 2015 Vaughan crash was tasered and charged by police in Peel Region the day before he died by suicide.

Peel Regional Police confirmed to Global News that officers visited Edward Lake’s house after a call regarding an altercation.

“While there was no indication that the call was directly related to mental health, the officers who attended were appropriately made aware of Mr. Lake’s history,” Heather Cannon, a spokesperson for Peel police, said.

Lake’s three children were killed by a drunk driver, Marco Muzzo, in a crash in Vaughan back in 2015.

Nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children’s 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville, were killed in the collision.

The children’s grandmother and great-grandmother were badly injured.

On Monday, the day after Father’s Day, Lake was found deceased.

Peel police said that, when police arrived at Lake’s home on Sunday, an “altercation” took place between the father and police officers. As a result, a taser was used and paramedics were called to the scene, police said.

Lake was charged with one count of assault and released to paramedics, according to Peel police. He was transported to hospital and released.

Peel Regional Police told Global News there was no further interaction with Lake once he was transported to hospital.

Police said they had previously been to Lake’s residence but due to privacy reasons details of prior calls were not shared.

On Sunday, the three children’s mother, Jennifer Neville-Lake, posted a photo on social media showing their grave.

“Father’s Day 2022. This shouldn’t be real. It can’t be,” the tweet read.

Late Monday, Jennifer also tweeted about her husband’s passing.

“My children’s father, Edward Lake, has joined our kids so they can play together, forever,” she wrote.

Lake said in a statement at Muzzo’s sentencing that he had suffered from suicidal thoughts and anxiety since the crash.

In February 2021, Muzzo was granted full parole.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention. Learn more about how to help someone in crisis on the Government of Canada website.