COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health reports 3 new hospitalized cases; risk index remains low

Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 remains at “low risk,” for the third week in a row, according to a weekly update from the health unit on Wednesday.

The index was previously “moderate risk” on May 18 and “high risk” on May 11.

The risk index uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the region. Of note, rapid antigen test positivity is at “very high.”

View image in full screen Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 is at low for June 22, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 3:40 p.m.:

Lab-confirmed deaths: 80 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since the June 15 update. On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 39 since the June 15 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 146 — up from 142 on June 15. There were 166 active cases reported on June 8. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 7,623 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Tuesday afternoon reported three inpatients. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22.

The health unit reports 348 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began, three more since the June 15 update. There have been 45 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since June 1. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: 25 additional resolved cases since June 15. The 7,397 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports 355,983 doses administered — 753 more doses since June 15.

Eligible residents: 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses, 54 per cent have three doses and 13 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 93 per cent have three doses, 50 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 64 per cent have three doses and 16 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 79 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 16 per cent have three doses

Children (ages 5-11): 47 per cent have one dose and 35 per cent have two doses

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at its offices on King Street in Peterborough. All appointments must be booked either online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. No new outbreaks have been declared since June 15:

There are still three active outbreaks:

Congregate living facility (No. 42) in Peterborough: Declared June 14.

(No. 42) in Peterborough: Declared June 14. Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared June 13.

in Peterborough: Declared June 13. Extendicare Peterborough long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 25.

The health unit reports 1,226 cumulative cases associated with 157 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since the June 8 update.

