Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. man charged after youth sexually assaulted at equestrian facility

By Jesse Huot Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 3:09 pm
A 68-year-old man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a youth at an equestrian facility. View image in full screen
A 68-year-old man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a youth at an equestrian facility. Global News / File

Pictou County District RCMP has charged a Plymouth, N.S., man in relation to an alleged sexual assault against a minor.

In a release Wednesday, police said they received a complaint on Monday about a sexual assault that occurred at an equestrian facility in Plymouth.

Read more: Halifax man who worked with youth charged with sexual assault involving minor

“The investigation resulted in charges against a 68-year-old man, from Plymouth, in relation to a youth victim,” the release said.

Trending Stories

Herbert Allison Best is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Aug. 2, 2022.

Read more: Taxi driver convicted of sexual assault under arrest warrant, may have fled Canada

Best was released on conditions, which do not allow him to frequent locations where children under the age of 18 are known to frequent, unless he has the supervision of a responsible adult over the age of 25.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they believe there may be other victims and anyone with information is asked to contact the Pictou County district RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagNova Scotia tagSexual Assault tagNova Scotia RCMP tagSexual Assault Charges tagPlymouth tagsexual assault of a minor tagNova Scotia Sexual Assault tagman charged with sexually assaulting youth tagPlymouth Nova Scotia tagequestrian facility tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers