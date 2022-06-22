N.S. man charged after youth sexually assaulted at equestrian facility

Send this page to someone via email

Pictou County District RCMP has charged a Plymouth, N.S., man in relation to an alleged sexual assault against a minor.

In a release Wednesday, police said they received a complaint on Monday about a sexual assault that occurred at an equestrian facility in Plymouth.

Read more: Halifax man who worked with youth charged with sexual assault involving minor

“The investigation resulted in charges against a 68-year-old man, from Plymouth, in relation to a youth victim,” the release said.

Herbert Allison Best is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Aug. 2, 2022.

Best was released on conditions, which do not allow him to frequent locations where children under the age of 18 are known to frequent, unless he has the supervision of a responsible adult over the age of 25.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they believe there may be other victims and anyone with information is asked to contact the Pictou County district RCMP or Crime Stoppers.