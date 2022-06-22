One person in critical condition after fire on Hamilton mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Paramedics say one person suffered life-threatening injuries after a fire on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to a blaze at a four-storey building on Concession Street around 10:30 a.m. and were told an occupant was still believed to be inside a basement suite.

Crews were able to get inside and pull the occupant out.

Paramedics rushed the person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control, but officials say there was significant damage to the building. However, no other injuries were reported.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted, and is helping with the investigation.

