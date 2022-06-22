Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

One person in critical condition after fire on Hamilton mountain

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 2:22 pm
Fire crews rescue person from fire on the mountain. View image in full screen
Fire crews rescue person from fire on the mountain. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton Paramedics say one person suffered life-threatening injuries after a fire on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to a blaze at a four-storey building on Concession Street around 10:30 a.m. and were told an occupant was still believed to be inside a basement suite.

Crews were able to get inside and pull the occupant out.

Read more: Fire destroys vacant downtown Hamilton commercial building

Paramedics rushed the person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control, but officials say there was significant damage to the building. However, no other injuries were reported.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted, and is helping with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Fire destroys home in Alderville First Nation' Fire destroys home in Alderville First Nation
Fire destroys home in Alderville First Nation – Jun 9, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagHamilton Fire tagCritical Condition tagApartment Building tagMountain tagLife-Threatening tagConcession tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers