Indoor masking not required at USask starting July 4

The University of Saskatchewan (USask) will pause its mask mandate on July 4 and move to a “mask-friendly environment.”

The pause will continue until Aug. 29 when it will be determined if the mask mandate will resume.

“Masks will not be mandatory indoors at that time, but they will still be highly recommended,” USask said on its website.

USask said over the summer the Pandemic Response and Recovery Team (PRT) will monitor USask case numbers and service disruptions.

The team will also look at variant emergence, wastewater viral load, and public health data and recommendations to determine the level of health measures needed to keep the campus and the community safe.

“These indicators will determine if the mask mandate is resumed for fall term or sooner,” USask said.