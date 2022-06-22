Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

10 new monkeypox cases confirmed in Toronto; 33 cases in Ontario to date

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2022 1:31 pm
Click to play video: 'More than half of Canadians confident in monkeypox response, but 55% worried about spread: poll' More than half of Canadians confident in monkeypox response, but 55% worried about spread: poll
Warning: This video may contain disturbing content. Discretion is advised. Monkeypox cases are growing worldwide, but even as health officials say the risk to the public is still low, a new survey finds the disease has Canadians concerned. Jamie Mauracher reports.

Ontario Public Health is reporting 10 new cases of monkeypox in Toronto.

The agency says there are now 33 confirmed cases of the virus in the province as of Monday, and that 28 of those are in Toronto.

That is an increase from Friday, when Toronto Public Health confirmed 18 cases in the city.

All of the confirmed cases in the province are male, with the average age of 40.

Read more: Monkeypox vaccination clinics to be held in Toronto to protect ‘at-risk individuals’

Last week, the city hosted vaccination clinics to immunize high-risk individuals, including men who have sex with men.

Trending Stories

Monkeypox generally does not spread easily between people and is transmitted through prolonged close contact via respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or through contaminated clothes or bedding.

Story continues below advertisement

The rare disease comes from the same family of viruses that cause smallpox, which the World Health Organization declared eradicated around the globe in 1980.

Smallpox vaccines have proven effective in combating the monkeypox virus.

Quebec has reported 171 cases of monkeypox to date.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Health tagToronto Public Health tagmonkeypox tagPublic Health Ontario tagtoronto monkeypox tagmonkeypox toronto tagToronto monkeypox cases tagmonkeypox ontario tagontario monkeypox tagOntario monkeypox cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers