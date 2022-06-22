Vancouver councillors set to vote on divisive 30-year Broadway Plan

Send this page to someone via email

After years of consultation and a month of debate, Vancouver councillors are set to cast their votes on the divisive Broadway Plan on Wednesday.

The 30-year plan to turn the bustling Broadway corridor between Clark Drive and Vine Street into Vancouver’s “second downtown” will create new housing, jobs and amenities around the $2.38-billion extension of the Millennium Line, slated for completion in 2025.

“Change is always difficult, but change is happening,” said Coun. Pete Fry on Wednesday morning.

“We’re a small city with a lot of density and we are seeing more and more people arriving, so there is going to be the inevitability of tower form in that area.”

If approved, the project would allow redevelopment within nearly 500 city blocks in an area that is already considered the province’s second-largest employment corridor, and home to about a quarter of Vancouver’s existing purpose-built rentals.

Towers of up to 40 storeys could be built near transit stations, and towers between 20 to 30 storeys could be built in several central or shoulder areas. The city is aiming for 65 per cent of construction to be rental, with a quarter of that at below-market rates.

Broadway Plan critics, however, have said the towers will displace current residents and result in increased rents throughout the neighbourhood.

Vancouver city council's Broadway plan vote delayed to June 22 – Jun 10, 2022

Coun. Christine Boyle said the plan will result in more new rental housing being built where it currently doesn’t exist, alleviating pressure on the market.

“It will allow current rental to stay in place and will build more rental in place of low-density housing,” she told Global News.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart has also promised the plan will come with “the strongest renter protections in Canada,” and anyone who is displaced will receive help finding another unit, with the right to move to a new building at their original rent or better.

At the meeting Wednesday, Coun. Adriane Carr said she has worked on an amendment with Fry to ensure the plan pursues “livability,” implementing it in phases, in collaboration with residents.

“My intention in working with Coun. Fry on this is really to ensure we don’t go down the path of rampant development, which will escalate land values with the proposals by developers to buy out and develop the currently affordable residential buildings in the plan area,” she explained.

Voting on the sweeping project was delayed earlier when councillors failed to get through dozens of plan amendments on the table at a June 9 meeting.

With files from Simon Little