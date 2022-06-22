Menu

Crime

Basil Borutski was deemed a high-risk offender as early as 2013, Ontario inquest hears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2022 11:20 am
Basil Borutski (back) leaves in a police vehicle after appearing at the courthouse in Pembroke, Ont. on Sept. 23, 2015. View image in full screen
Basil Borutski (back) leaves in a police vehicle after appearing at the courthouse in Pembroke, Ont. on Sept. 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A coroner’s inquest is hearing that Basil Borutski was deemed a high-risk offender years before he murdered three of his former partners in 2015.

James Pearson, a quality assurance manager with the Ministry of the Solicitor General, says probation officers first deemed Borutski to be a high-risk offender in October 2013.

Borutski had been convicted the previous year of two counts of uttering threats, mischief, and several other offences, and probation and parole officers conducted a risk assessment following his release from custody.

He was convicted of more offences in 2014, including overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person and assault, and upon his release from prison, Pearson says Borutski scored in one of the highest-risk categories for domestic violence recidivism, which is the tendency of a perpetrator to reoffend.

Borutski, who had a known history of violence against women, embarked on a deadly rampage on Sept. 22, 2015, killing Carol Culleton, Nathalie Warmerdam and Anastasia Kuzyk on their properties in the Ottawa Valley.

The inquest is exploring the circumstances of the women’s deaths and considering ways to protect victims of intimate partner violence, particularly in rural communities.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
