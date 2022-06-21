Information sharing of risks, needs key in intimate partner violence cases: inquest

Send this page to someone via email

An inquest into the deaths of three women killed by their former partner in rural eastern Ontario is hearing about the importance of effective information sharing in cases of intimate partner violence.

Carol Culleton, 66, Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, and Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, were killed on their properties in the Ottawa Valley on Sept. 22, 2015 by Basil Borutski, a man who had a known history of violence against women.

The inquest is exploring the circumstances of their deaths and considering ways to protect victims of intimate partner violence, particularly in rural communities.

Read more: Inquest hears about prosecution of intimate partner violence offences in Ontario

Deepa Mattoo is a lawyer and executive director of the Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic, which offers legal support to victims of abuse.

Story continues below advertisement

Mattoo is telling the inquest that effective information sharing allows the risks and needs of individuals in cases of intimate partner violence to be better known to justice-sector agencies and support services.

She says this creates a clearer understanding of the level of risk that a perpetrator presents, which is evolving, and allows for better risk assessment and management strategies.