Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Information sharing of risks, needs key in intimate partner violence cases: inquest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2022 10:54 am
Basil Borutski leaves in a police vehicle after appearing at the courthouse in Pembroke, Ont. on Sept. 23, 2015. A coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women killed by a man they were in previous relationships with is hearing recommendations for addressing gender-based and intimate partner violence. View image in full screen
Basil Borutski leaves in a police vehicle after appearing at the courthouse in Pembroke, Ont. on Sept. 23, 2015. A coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women killed by a man they were in previous relationships with is hearing recommendations for addressing gender-based and intimate partner violence. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

An inquest into the deaths of three women killed by their former partner in rural eastern Ontario is hearing about the importance of effective information sharing in cases of intimate partner violence.

Carol Culleton, 66, Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, and Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, were killed on their properties in the Ottawa Valley on Sept. 22, 2015 by Basil Borutski, a man who had a known history of violence against women.

The inquest is exploring the circumstances of their deaths and considering ways to protect victims of intimate partner violence, particularly in rural communities.

Trending Stories

Read more: Inquest hears about prosecution of intimate partner violence offences in Ontario

Deepa Mattoo is a lawyer and executive director of the Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic, which offers legal support to victims of abuse.

Story continues below advertisement

Mattoo is telling the inquest that effective information sharing allows the risks and needs of individuals in cases of intimate partner violence to be better known to justice-sector agencies and support services.

She says this creates a clearer understanding of the level of risk that a perpetrator presents, which is evolving, and allows for better risk assessment and management strategies.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagInquest tagIntimate Partner Violence tagBasil Borutski tagOttawa Valley tagCarol Culleton tagNathalie Warmerdam tagAnastasia Kuzyk tagPartner violence tagOttawa inquest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers