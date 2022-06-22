N.B. RCMP major crime unit investigates homicide on First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating a homicide that occurred in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation earlier this month.

Neguac RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Algonquin Road on June 2 around 1:15 p.m.

“When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived,” the release said.

“A 27-year-old man was later arrested in the community, and a prohibited weapon was located and seized by police.”

The man, Dylan Dedam from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, appeared in Miramichi Provincial Court on June 3 and was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon. He remains in custody, police said.

On June 12, Joshua Ian Robichaud, a 36-year-old also from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, died in hospital.

“An autopsy was completed to help determine the man’s exact cause of death, and the police investigation has now determined that the man’s death was a result of a homicide,” the release said.