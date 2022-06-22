SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Zelenskyy set to virtually address Canadian university students

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2022 7:49 am
Click to play video: 'Actor Ben Stiller meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv: ‘You’re my hero’' Actor Ben Stiller meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv: ‘You’re my hero’
WATCH: Actor Ben Stiller meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv: ‘You’re my hero’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to virtually address Canadian university students this morning.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to speak to an in-person audience at the University of Toronto about how Canadian universities can support Ukraine, nearly four months after Russia’s invasion of the country.

Students from 10 other universities across Canada will take part virtually, including the Universite de Montreal, the University of Alberta, Western University and Dalhousie University.

Read more: Ben Stiller meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv, tells president ‘You’re my hero’

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is also expected to attend the event, which is being hosted by the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

University of Toronto President Meric Gertler says the institution has a “special connection” with the Ukrainian president and that his country has demonstrated “incredible bravery” fighting off the Russian aggression.

Last month, the institution announced a program to welcome more than 200 students whose studies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine, and a group of 20 students arrived to Toronto from Kyiv last month.

Zelenskyy visited the university’s campus in 2019 to attend an international summit on the future of Ukraine.

Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy pleads for no-fly zone in House of Commons speech' Zelenskyy pleads for no-fly zone in House of Commons speech
Zelenskyy pleads for no-fly zone in House of Commons speech – Mar 15, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
