Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Biden not looking at cutting Canadian lumber tariffs to curb inflation: U.S. treasury head

By David Lawder Reuters
Posted June 21, 2022 9:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Freeland meets with U.S. treasury secretary Yellen' Freeland meets with U.S. treasury secretary Yellen
WATCH: Freeland meets with U.S. treasury secretary Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is not expected to cut U.S. tariffs on Canadian lumber as part of potential tariff relief he is considering to fight inflation.

“To the best of my knowledge, they’re not under consideration, at least as part of the things that the president is currently looking at,” Yellen said of the anti-subsidy duties of 11.64% on most Canadian lumber imports.

She made the remarks to reporters during a visit to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe reservation in South Dakota.

Read more: Canada will challenge U.S. hike on softwood lumber duties: trade minister

On Monday in Toronto, Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland suggested to Yellen at a public forum that cutting the tariffs would be one way to ease inflation and end a long-running trade dispute between the North American trading partners.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Lumber and building material prices have soared over the past year, as demand for construction surged as the COVID-19 pandemic eased.

Biden is considering scrapping tariffs on a range of Chinese goods to curb inflation, but no decision is likely before next week’s Group of Seven summit, people familiar with the matter said.

The cuts are potentially substantial, but the scale has not been decided, according to the sources.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Click to play video: 'Canada can contribute global minerals, metals, energy in place of Russia, China: Freeland' Canada can contribute global minerals, metals, energy in place of Russia, China: Freeland
Canada can contribute global minerals, metals, energy in place of Russia, China: Freeland
© 2022 Reuters
Chrystia Freeland taginflation tagCanada-US Trade tagUS Canada trade tagJanet Yellen tagCanadian Lumber tagSupply Chains taglumber tariffs tagFreeland Yellen tagYellen Freeland tagcanadian lumber tariffs tagus lumber tariffs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers