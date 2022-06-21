Menu

Canada

Top executives from Pornhub parent company resign but will remain shareholders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2022 7:59 pm
MindGeek Canada Managing Director Feras Antoon appears on screen during a sound check as he waits to appear virtually before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Friday February 5, 2021 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
MindGeek Canada Managing Director Feras Antoon appears on screen during a sound check as he waits to appear virtually before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Friday February 5, 2021 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The head of Pornhub’s parent company and its chief operating officer have resigned from MindGeek’s day-to-day operations after more than a decade.

The company, which has legal headquarters in Luxembourg and its main office in Montreal, says chief executive Feras Antoon and COO David Tassillo will remain shareholders.

Read more: Pornhub settles lawsuit brought by 50 women, including Canadians

MindGeek’s executive leadership team will run daily operations while a search is underway to permanently fill the positions.

The company says in an email that under Antoon and Tassillo’s leadership, MindGeek’s platforms have become global market leaders, with flagship platform Pornhub ranking among the 10 most popular websites worldwide, attracting millions of visitors daily.

Click to play video: 'Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations' Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations
Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations – Dec 8, 2020

Pornhub and several affiliated companies settled a lawsuit last October brought by 50 women who alleged it profited from pornographic videos published without their full consent.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. district court in California initially involved 40 women, including three Canadians, but it was later expanded to include 10 additional women and other businesses connected to MindGeek were added as defendants.

Read more: Montreal police investigating fire at mansion owned by Pornhub co-owner

© 2022 The Canadian Press
