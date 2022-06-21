Top executives from Pornhub parent company resign but will remain shareholders

Send this page to someone via email

The head of Pornhub’s parent company and its chief operating officer have resigned from MindGeek’s day-to-day operations after more than a decade.

The company, which has legal headquarters in Luxembourg and its main office in Montreal, says chief executive Feras Antoon and COO David Tassillo will remain shareholders.

MindGeek’s executive leadership team will run daily operations while a search is underway to permanently fill the positions.

The company says in an email that under Antoon and Tassillo’s leadership, MindGeek’s platforms have become global market leaders, with flagship platform Pornhub ranking among the 10 most popular websites worldwide, attracting millions of visitors daily.

1:03 Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations – Dec 8, 2020

Pornhub and several affiliated companies settled a lawsuit last October brought by 50 women who alleged it profited from pornographic videos published without their full consent.

Story continues below advertisement

The lawsuit filed in U.S. district court in California initially involved 40 women, including three Canadians, but it was later expanded to include 10 additional women and other businesses connected to MindGeek were added as defendants.