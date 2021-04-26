Montreal police investigating fire at mansion owned by Pornhub co-owner

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a suspected arson that destroyed a luxury home under construction in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville district Sunday night, owned by Feras Antoon, co-owner of pornography website Pornhub.

At around 11:30 p.m., a 911 call alerted authorities to a break and enter at a residential home under construction on Jean-Bourdon Avenue near the corner of Gouin Boulevard.

Police found a fire in the building.

View image in gallery mode People look over the scene of a fire that destroyed a $19.5 million mansion under construction for Mindgeek, which is the parent company of the Pornhub website, executive Feras Antoon Monday, April 26, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Firefighters were called and neighbouring buildings were evacuated as a precaution, according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

There are no reported injuries.

Police are looking for two male suspects.

Investigators will be looking into the cause of the blaze.

Antoon, CEO of MindGeek, the parent company of Pornhub, is listed on Montreal’s tax roll as one of the property’s owners. The mansion is listed for sale on real estate website Centris for $19.8 million.

— With files from The Canadian Press