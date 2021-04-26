Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police investigating fire at mansion owned by Pornhub co-owner

By Travis Todd Global News
Fire destroys a luxury home under construction in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville district. Sunday, April 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Fire destroys a luxury home under construction in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville district. Sunday, April 25, 2021. TVA

Police are investigating a suspected arson that destroyed a luxury home under construction in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville district Sunday night, owned by Feras Antoon, co-owner of pornography website Pornhub.

At around 11:30 p.m., a 911 call alerted authorities to a break and enter at a residential home under construction on Jean-Bourdon Avenue near the corner of Gouin Boulevard.

Police found a fire in the building.

People look over the scene of a fire that destroyed a $19.5 million mansion under construction for Mindgeek, which is the parent company of the Pornhub website, executive Feras Antoon Monday, April 26, 2021 in Montreal. View image in gallery mode
People look over the scene of a fire that destroyed a $19.5 million mansion under construction for Mindgeek, which is the parent company of the Pornhub website, executive Feras Antoon Monday, April 26, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Investigators examine the scene of a fire that destroyed a $19.5 million mansion under construction for Mindgeek, which is the parent company of the Pornhub website, executive Feras Antoon Monday, April 26, 2021 in Montreal. View image in gallery mode
Investigators examine the scene of a fire that destroyed a $19.5 million mansion under construction for Mindgeek, which is the parent company of the Pornhub website, executive Feras Antoon Monday, April 26, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Read more: Back-to-back arson attacks in northwest Montreal

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters were called and neighbouring buildings were evacuated as a precaution, according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

Trending Stories

There are no reported injuries.

Police are looking for two male suspects.

Investigators will be looking into the cause of the blaze.

Antoon, CEO of MindGeek, the parent company of Pornhub, is listed on Montreal’s tax roll as one of the property’s owners. The mansion is listed for sale on real estate website Centris for $19.8 million.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations' Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireArsonSuspectsAhuntsic-CartiervilleGouin BoulevardBreak and EnteringJean-Bourdon Avenue

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers