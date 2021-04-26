Montreal police investigating fire at mansion owned by Pornhub co-owner

Police are investigating a suspected arson that destroyed a luxury home under construction in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville district Sunday night, owned by Feras Antoon, co-owner of pornography website Pornhub.
At around 11:30 p.m., a 911 call alerted authorities to a break and enter at a residential home under construction on Jean-Bourdon Avenue near the corner of Gouin Boulevard.
Police found a fire in the building.
Firefighters were called and neighbouring buildings were evacuated as a precaution, according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.
There are no reported injuries.
Police are looking for two male suspects.
Investigators will be looking into the cause of the blaze.
Antoon, CEO of MindGeek, the parent company of Pornhub, is listed on Montreal’s tax roll as one of the property’s owners. The mansion is listed for sale on real estate website Centris for $19.8 million.
— With files from The Canadian Press
Comments