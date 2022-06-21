Menu

Canada

Trudeau to attend international meetings in Rwanda, Germany

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2022 5:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Liberals pressed on how funding for NORAD will benefit northern communities' Liberals pressed on how funding for NORAD will benefit northern communities
During question period on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government were pressed on how their new funding proposal for upgrading North America’s defence system NORAD will benefit Canadians in northern communities. Trudeau said the premier of Nunavut and other leaders in northern communities have been involved in discussions around funding for NORAD.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to leave for a 10-day international trip this evening, with the RussiaUkraine conflict expected to be a major focus.

He will first fly to Kigali, Rwanda, tonight to meet with the heads of the Commonwealth nations for the first time since 2018.

Read more: Federal Liberals face criticism about $875M in missing mental health spending

The trip also takes him to Germany for the G7 Summit and then on to Madrid for a NATO Summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning to address leaders at both of those summits, as he continues to meet with world leaders to ask for financial and military support.

Trudeau has finished a 10-day isolation period that just fit between his return from the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles on June 11 and his departure for this stretch of travel.

Story continues below advertisement

The Prime Minister’s Office says he began feeling symptoms of COVID-19 on June 11 after arriving in Canada and tested positive for the virus for a second time this year on June 13.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
