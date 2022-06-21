Saskatoon residents deal with flash flood aftermath

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon residents slammed with a heavy downpour on Monday afternoon are now dealing with the aftermath.

Some areas collected nearly 100 mm of rain, according to Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan, causing businesses, roadways and homes to flood.

Sheikh Qadir is a regular humanitarian in the city, who also has a history with floods. One of his friends lost his brother to a flood when he had been trapped in a vehicle and drowned.

So when Qadir received a call from his father, Abdul Ali Sheikh, who said he was stuck in his vehicle on Louise Avenue, he immediately rushed to help his father.

“I went and helped out my father, then I realized the people in the other cars still sitting in there and I just ran over to them to help them out as I could,” said Qadir.

The Good Samaritan helped four other trapped drivers, most of whom were elderly and in need of assistance, and directed traffic to divert people from the river-like street.

His father took a video of Qadir escorting two ladies out of waist-high waters saying it was originally just for insurance purposes.

Now Qadir says he hopes it spreads positivity through the community.

“I see people in need, I just rushed to help them. It was automatic,” said Qadir.

Samantha Krahn lives on the same road and said people were helping all around. After taking alternate routes to make her way home, Krahn came home to water overflowing from her eavestroughs and collecting in her basement due to a poorly-installed window.

Her neighbours then lent Krahn the appropriate tools to clear the eavestroughs, and in the midst of tackling her own concerns she noticed others helping those in need.

“I think everybody responded pretty quickly and carefully and responsibly so it was nice to see,” said Krahn.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Tyler McMurchy with SGI said the company had around 90 vehicle and 100 property claims.

“I recommend getting those claims in as soon as possible,” said McMurchy, adding it is best to check with an insurance broker first to see what coverage has been purchased.

McMurchy said there are also many ways to protect property from further damage or loss while waiting to see an insurance adjuster.

Protect Property Tips:

Clean up as soon as possible.

Seek professional advice from a disaster restoration company on how to clean up and do what you can do to minimize further damage to your property.

Take photos or video of your damaged property and contents in your home to give to your adjuster.

Take photos or record the model numbers if possible.

Store damaged items in a reasonably safe place so the adjuster can look at them when they arrive.

Have any appliances (including furnaces) that have come in contact with water checked by a qualified electrician, dealer, or serviceperson before you use them again.

Do not touch any electrical systems or panels until it is safe to do so.

Move damaged belongings to a dry area with good ventilation.

Restoration and construction company Saskatoon Fire & Flood also said they have over 70 claims to get to in one week.

“Three inches in three hours was a lot of water. This would be something that could happen every year… depends on the mother nature side of it,” said Brennen Mills, partner of Saskatoon Fire & Flood.

In the meantime, the City of Saskatoon has roadway crews out sweeping streets while they also monitor how much rain damage there was and how their storm systems held up.