Father’s day events a success despite weather

This Sunday marks the day to thank dear old dad.

In Regina, the kite festival, various music festivals and father’s day specials at a number of restaurants were just part of the excitement.

Folks in the city of Saskatoon are spending the rainy day at the farmers market, the Prairie Lily, and at home, most importantly, with their family.

“I remember the good points of my dad and hopefully some appreciation from my sons, and we might have a nice dinner tonight and that’s about it,” said Ian Parenteau, father.

The farmers market opened 10am to pm on Sunday, and they were offering a summer reading tent for kids.

The Prairie Lily was booked solid for brunch and dinner.

“We’ve got a real family feel here, so there’s lots of little kids out there with their dads and on our brunch we had a lot of big kids with their dads, so really a family celebration today,” said Joan Steckhan, Prairie Lily Co-owner.

Steckhan says because of the drizzle, it was a good day to be out.

“The rain, it’s so beautiful in the river valley just with this little drizzle, so the people that are joining us today are in for a real treat,” said Steckhan.

She says there’s been lots of families spending the day together, especially since this is the first fathers day they’ve been able to run in two years.

“It’s nice to be back for fathers day, the last two years we couldn’t sail on fathers day, so it’s nice to have all the dads back,” said Steckhan.